Kerry Conway was last seen at approximately 11:47pm on Wednesday 1 November 2023 leaving the William Rufus Wetherspoons on Botchergate, Carlisle.

Kerry has brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark puffer jacket, black leggings with Nike trainers.



Police are concerned for Kerry’s welfare and ask that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts contact police on 101.

Police would also ask Kerry to contact Police on the same number if she sees this appeal.