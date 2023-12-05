Police are continuing to appeal for information to help urgently find missing 27-year-old Kimberley Hunt, 27, from Southampton

She left her home address at around 8.40am this morning (Monday, 4 December).

Police have now released two new images of Kimberley, which were taken from CCTV footage of her at Tesco Express, Cobden Avenue at 10.46am this morning.

We have also located additional images to assist in the search.

It is believed she may have travelled to the Poole or Studland areas in Dorset.

Kimberley is described as white, about 5ft 2ins, with shoulder-length blonde hair. She also has a black and white tattoo of a flower on the inside of her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and green boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference 44230494868.

Please share also in the areas of Dorset and Studland.