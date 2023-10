Robert is 43, 5’9”, and is of a very slim build. He has short grey receding hair and was last seen wearing a black duffel coat, jeans and black shoes. Robert his believed to be in Brighton, but also has links to London, Folkestone, Dover, Loughton Essex, Tower Hamlets, St Albans and Stevenage. If you see Robert, please call 101, quoting reference 822 of 25/10.