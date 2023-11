Caitlin was last seen around 9:40am on Sat 4th Nov in Hartlepool and told her family she was travelling into #Middlesbrough via bus, however, it is unknown if she went to Middlesbrough.

Caitlin has red shoulder-length hair which is faded, 5ft 6” tall, and was wearing a black leather jacket with a grey collar, dark blue jeans, blue & white striped jumper, a white shirt & black trainers with white laces. Anyone with info please call 101, quoting ref 219719.