Man Busted for Flashing at Brighton’s The Level

Brighton cops have nabbed a man after reports of indecent exposure near The Level park. On Thursday, 11 December, locals spotted the bloke flashing by the fountains at the park’s southern end between 1pm and 1:40pm.

Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man with no fixed address. He faces charges of indecent exposure and two counts of using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause alarm or distress. The suspect has now been released on strict bail conditions while investigations roll on.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives want anyone who saw anything dodgy or unusual to come forward. You can reach Sussex Police online or by ringing 101. Quote serial 648 of 11/12 when reporting.