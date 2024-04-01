Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

In a recent incident, police in Coleraine apprehended a teenage boy after an assault occurred on a train. The incident took place during an evening journey from Portrush to Coleraine on Sunday, March 31.

According to Sergeant Durkin, officers received a report just before 9.20pm regarding an assault on the train. The train had departed from the station around 9pm. Upon arriving at Coleraine Train Station, police discovered that several individuals had already been removed from the train due to an altercation onboard.

During the disturbance, an object was thrown, resulting in injury to a member of the public—a man in his 30s. The victim sustained a head injury and required hospital treatment.

In response to the incident, officers swiftly arrested a 17-year-old boy. The teenager is suspected of committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and engaging in disorderly behaviour.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue. Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses information relevant to the case to come forward. If you were on the train during the altercation, please contact the police at 101, quoting reference number 1630 31/03/24.

Additionally, individuals can report information online using the non-emergency reporting form available at PSNI Make a Report. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers offers a confidential reporting option. Contact them at 0800 555 111 or visit their website: Crimestoppers UK.