Three people were arrested following disorder outside the Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex, Sussex Police have revealed.

Tensions Erupt at Asylum Accommodation Site

Police were called to two disturbances near the camp entrance at around 7:45pm on Friday, 23 January. A small group had gathered peacefully at first, but trouble flared when a vehicle tried to leave.

“Three individuals became threatening and intimidating,” said Sussex Police. The suspects blocked the vehicle, hurled abuse, and struck it, frightening the driver and passengers.

Suspects in Custody: Who They Are

A 36-year-old man from Crowborough

A 62-year-old woman from Crowborough

A 54-year-old man from Newhaven

All were arrested early Saturday on suspicion of offences under Section 4A of the Public Order Act. They remain in police custody.

Police Crackdown and Community Reassurances

Chief Superintendent James Collis acknowledged local worries over the camp’s use as asylum accommodation. He said police back peaceful protest but will not tolerate violence or intimidation.

“There was a small group within the gathering that acted in a threatening and intimidatory manner to people going about their lawful business… This behaviour is not acceptable,” he said.

Officers have boosted patrols in Crowborough and nearby areas to reassure residents and maintain order. Collis warned: “Anyone committing criminal acts can expect robust action.”

Sussex Police urged locals to report concerns directly to officers on patrol or at their nearest police station. They also stressed the Home Office is responsible for the site’s security and management, advising that site-specific worries should be directed to them first.