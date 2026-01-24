Watch Live

MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp

  • Updated: 22:41
  • , 24 January 2026

Three people were arrested following disorder outside the Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex, Sussex Police have revealed.

Tensions Erupt at Asylum Accommodation Site

Police were called to two disturbances near the camp entrance at around 7:45pm on Friday, 23 January. A small group had gathered peacefully at first, but trouble flared when a vehicle tried to leave.

“Three individuals became threatening and intimidating,” said Sussex Police. The suspects blocked the vehicle, hurled abuse, and struck it, frightening the driver and passengers.

Suspects in Custody: Who They Are

  • A 36-year-old man from Crowborough
  • A 62-year-old woman from Crowborough
  • A 54-year-old man from Newhaven

All were arrested early Saturday on suspicion of offences under Section 4A of the Public Order Act. They remain in police custody.

Police Crackdown and Community Reassurances

Chief Superintendent James Collis acknowledged local worries over the camp’s use as asylum accommodation. He said police back peaceful protest but will not tolerate violence or intimidation.

“There was a small group within the gathering that acted in a threatening and intimidatory manner to people going about their lawful business… This behaviour is not acceptable,” he said.

Officers have boosted patrols in Crowborough and nearby areas to reassure residents and maintain order. Collis warned: “Anyone committing criminal acts can expect robust action.”

Sussex Police urged locals to report concerns directly to officers on patrol or at their nearest police station. They also stressed the Home Office is responsible for the site’s security and management, advising that site-specific worries should be directed to them first.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 15.04.35
CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 20.53.57
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap
G_SYsftXEAAL5ol
BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 20.46.16
TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea

Must READ

DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue
Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning
LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns
LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed
JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations

More For You

SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out
TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash
TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10

More From UK News in Pictures

GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife
BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder
BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade
MARCH BAN Scotland Yard Bans UKIP Christian March in Whitechapel Over Violence Fears
FARMER BLOCK Tractor Protest Brings Felixstowe Port to a Halt
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder
TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan
BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby
POLICE CRACKDOWN Ebbw Vale Man Jailed After Snapchat Posts Blow His Drug Deal Cover
ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham
BROUGHT TO JUSTICE Barnsley Rapist Jailed After Victim’s Heroic Report
VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough
KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims
POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes

More From UKNIP

FRESH HOPE ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Makeshift Weapons at Wetherby Youth Jail Exposed
LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order
BATTERY SCARE Shoreham Firefighters Warn: E-Bike Batteries Can Explode
MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park
error: Content is protected !!