 Police Braced for Potential Clashes as Anti-Immigration Protests and Counter-Demonstrations Take Place in Bournemouth

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Suspected Historic Munition Prompts Large-Scale Evacuation in Newtownards

Major Escalation in Migrant Violence in Northern France: Police and Locals Targeted

Police Braced for Potential Clashes as Anti-Immigration Protests and Counter-Demonstrations Take Place in Bournemouth

Man Taken to Hospital After Being Rescued from River Thames Near Erith

Nearly 500 Migrants Cross Channel in Small Boats on Saturday, Home Office Confirms

Home Breaking Police Braced for Potential Clashes as Anti-Immigration Protests and Counter-Demonstrations Take Place in Bournemouth

Police Braced for Potential Clashes as Anti-Immigration Protests and Counter-Demonstrations Take Place in Bournemouth

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Police Braced For Potential Clashes As Anti-immigration Protests And Counter-demonstrations Take Place In Bournemouth

Dorset Police are preparing for possible clashes between anti-immigration protesters and counter-demonstrators in the seaside town of Bournemouth today. The force has issued warnings, stating it will do everything possible to prevent serious violence as tensions rise.

Two protests are expected to take place on Sunday, with one group organizing an anti-immigration rally while a counter-protest is being planned under the banner of “Stop the Far Right.” Demonstrations are set to begin at around 11 am near Bournemouth Civic Centre, and authorities have pledged to maintain order during the events.

In anticipation of potential unrest, Dorset Police have been granted additional powers, including the authority to stop and search people without reasonable grounds. The force emphasized that hate, violence, and disorder would not be tolerated.

While we will be there to enable lawful protest, we will not tolerate any hate, violence, or disorder in our communities. Offenders can expect to be arrested, charged, and brought before the courts,” said Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan of Dorset Police.

The heightened security measures follow a series of recent violent protests across the country, sparked by the fatal stabbings of three young girls in Southport. Misinformation about the incident, including claims that the alleged knifeman was an illegal immigrant, has fueled tensions, leading to far-right riots in various cities.

Since the unrest began, hundreds of people have been arrested, with some already receiving prison sentences of up to five years. In light of these events, police are determined to prevent similar violence from occurring in Bournemouth.

In addition to the increased stop-and-search powers, Dorset Police have been engaging with protest organizers, local community groups, and the business community to ensure that the demonstrations remain peaceful.

Councillor Millie Earl, the Liberal Democrat leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole Council, reassured residents, saying, “We are immensely proud of the diverse and vibrant communities that help make Bournemouth such a special place. We are deeply committed to making sure that BCP remains a welcoming sanctuary for all those who call our three towns home.

As police brace for the possibility of clashes, they have brought in additional resources from across the region to support the policing operation, ensuring that other officers remain available to respond to calls from the public and investigate incidents.

Authorities are urging anyone attending the protests to remain peaceful, while also assuring the public that their safety remains the top priority.

Post Views: 16

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Several dozen people are missing and feared dead in the central Mediterranean after the boat they were travelling in capsized in bad weather while en route to Italy from Libya
Kent Police are appealing for assistance to find a missing woman from #Folkestone
Son Found Guilty of Murdering Mother Despite Claiming Her Injuries Were Due to Ill Health
A3 Lorry Recovery
Police launch probe after dead woman recovered from River Wey
Firefighters Rescue Six Adorable Ducklings from Storm Drain in Biggin Hill
Merseyside Police Release New Images in Disorder Investigation
Breaking

Woman Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on M20 in Kent

CCTV image released following indecent behaviour in Maidstone park
Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Stabbing in Luton
Fire at Derelict Building in Sheerness Treated as Suspicious
French Police Injured in Violent Clashes with Migrants on Dunkirk Beach
Forger Who Made False Identity Documents for Crime Gangs Jailed
Moving wall art tributes for ‘keen’ gymnast, 9, killed in South East London bus crash
Breaking

Two people have been charged with terrorism offences following a proactive investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

A man from Swindon has been found guilty of non-recent sexual assaults on children
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury
Officers are seeking help to find a child missing from Tunbridge Wells
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a spate of thefts from a Sevenoaks store
Photojournalist Threatened by Migrants While Documenting Channel Crossings
Hythe Mum’s Terror as Son, 5, Goes Missing at Dymchurch Beach for 90 Minutes, Dozens Join Search
Appeal to find missing boy from Strood
Teenage girl missing from Maidstone
Breaking

Alert from DWP: Benefit Payments May Arrive Early Due to August Bank Holiday

Breaking

French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance

British Airways Flight BA2681 Diverts to Bordeaux Due to Disruptive Passenger
Armed Police Use Spike Trap to Stop Car on Wandsworth Bridge
Woman Caught Using BT Kiosk as Toilet in Stratford Sparks Outrage
Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing in Hither Green
Man in Stable Condition After Leeds Shooting: West Yorkshire Police Launch Major Investigation
Royal Couple and Celebrities Unite to Congratulate Team GB on Olympic Success
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Somerset House in Central London
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
A suspect is to appear in court charged with making a false bomb threat in Dover
Teen Arrested Following Stabbing of Army Chaplain in Galway Barracks
Eight people have been convicted for their involvement in the murder of Levi Kent in Gosport
Breaking

11-Year-Old Girl and 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed in Leicester Square; Suspect in Custody

Breaking

Train Journey Between Treherbert and Cardiff Central Halted Due to Youth Disturbance

Breaking

Over 700 Migrants Arrive in UK After Channel Crossings on Sunday, Marking Highest Figure Since Labour Took Power

Breaking

Grim Weekend in London: 11 People Stabbed, Including 11-Year-Old Girl

RECOMMENDED

Greece Orders Thousands to Evacuate as Wildfires Rage Amid Extreme Weather Conditions
Boy Dies After Being Pulled from Canal in Wolverhampton
French Police Deploy Hundreds to Northern Beaches to Halt Migrant Crossings
Officers are seeking help to locate a 12-year-old child reported missing from Sittingbourne
DVSA Issues New Guidance to Protect Learner Drivers from Unofficial Test Booking Websites
Tragic Migrant Boat Incident Off Calais Coast: Two Dead, 53 Rescued in Large-Scale Operation
Breaking

Northumbria Police Announces Planned Demonstrations in Newcastle City Centre

Breaking

Brazil Plane Crash: No Survivors After Passenger Plane Crashes in Residential Area of São Paulo

Breaking

Multiple Complaints Surface as Evri Customers Report Receiving Same Delivery Photo Despite Missing Parcels

Breaking

Sick Sailor Evacuated from Chausey Islands by Helicopter in Overnight Rescue Operation

Breaking

Lewisham Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Tower Hamlets

Breaking

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a double decker bus near Birchington

Breaking

Two men have been charged with the murder of Abdul Jalloh in Tower Hamlets as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

Breaking

New Blood Test May Predict Chronic Lung Disease in Preterm Babies

Breaking

Two Off-Road Bikes Seized by Police in Gravesend Following Dangerous Driving Reports

Breaking

Police Car Collides with Motorist in South London, Leading to Road Closure

Breaking

Third Suspect Detained in Connection with Foiled Attack on Taylor Swift Concerts in Vienna

Breaking

Labour Councillor Charged After Calling for Violence Against Far-Right Protesters

Breaking

Thousands of officers will be on duty this weekend as the Met continues to support and reassure communities

Breaking

Armchair Thug’ Jailed for Stirring Up Racial Hatred During Riots

Breaking

11-Year-Old Girl and 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed in Leicester Square; Suspect in Custody