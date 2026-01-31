Watch Live

NO INJURIES Crash Shakes Dartford Morning Rush – No Injuries Reported

  • Updated: 22:28
  • , 31 January 2026
A2070 Southbound Closed Near Ashford Following Serious Collision

Single-Vehicle Smash on Bob Dunn Way

Chaos hit Dartford this morning around 9am when a single vehicle crashed on Bob Dunn Way. The incident caused a stir but thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Kent Police Quickly on the Scene

Kent Police confirmed they received the call at 9.06am and rushed to the site. Their swift response ensured the situation was under control fast.

Vehicle Recovered, Traffic Flow Restored

The damaged car was promptly recovered, clearing the road and easing rush hour traffic troubles.

“Kent Police was called at 9.06am on Saturday 31 January to reports of a single vehicle collision on Bob Dunn Way Dartford. Officers attended the scene where no injuries were reported. Recovery was arranged for the vehicle,” Kent Police said.

