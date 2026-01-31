Single-Vehicle Smash on Bob Dunn Way

Chaos hit Dartford this morning around 9am when a single vehicle crashed on Bob Dunn Way. The incident caused a stir but thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Kent Police Quickly on the Scene

Kent Police confirmed they received the call at 9.06am and rushed to the site. Their swift response ensured the situation was under control fast.

Vehicle Recovered, Traffic Flow Restored

The damaged car was promptly recovered, clearing the road and easing rush hour traffic troubles.