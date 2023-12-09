Police Charge Second Man in Odhrán Kelly Murder Case

In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly, a second man has been charged. The victim’s lifeless body was discovered near a burnt-out car in the early hours of last Sunday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the newly charged individual is set to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday. This follows the initial arrest and court appearance of 31-year-old Gary Damien Scullion from Edward Street, Lurgan, who is facing charges related to the murder.

Scullion, who appeared at Craigavon Crown Court, was remanded in custody and is scheduled for another court appearance next month.

Adding complexity to the legal proceedings, two women, Stephanie McClelland, 36, residing in Shan Slieve, Lurgan, and Andrea Stevenson, 43, from Edward Street, Lurgan, have also been remanded in custody. They face charges of assisting an offender in connection with Odhrán Kelly’s murder.

McClelland and Stevenson are expected to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court by video link on December 15.