Police Charged Man with Rape and Sexual Assault in Kirklees Incident

Detectives have made a breakthrough in the investigation of a serious sexual offence that occurred in Kirklees. A 26-year-old man, identified as Adam Martin from Cleckheaton, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The incident took place in the grounds of Whitcliffe Cemetery, located on Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, on Thursday, December 7.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities arrested Martin and presented the charges against him. The charges reflect the severity of the alleged crimes committed against a 19-year-old victim. In light of the evidence, Martin has been remanded into custody pending further legal proceedings.

Martin is scheduled to appear before the Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, December 11.

The authorities urge anyone with additional information regarding this incident or any relevant details that could assist the investigation to come forward and provide their testimony.