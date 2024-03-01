A police pursuit of a moped in Clapham has ended in a shooting incident, leaving two individuals injured by shotgun pellets and a third hurt by the fleeing vehicle. The incident, which unfolded in Clapham Common this evening, has prompted road closures and a significant emergency services response.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers were engaged in pursuit of a moped around 4:55 pm, which had failed to stop in the Clapham area. Shots were fired from the moped in the vicinity of Clapham Common South Side, resulting in injuries to two individuals. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang, resembling a shotgun and witnessed at least one female being shot in the leg.

A photo posted on social media depicted a discarded sawn-off shotgun on the road, further underscoring the severity of the incident. The London Ambulance Service swiftly responded, transporting the injured individuals to the hospital, with two of them conveyed to major trauma centres.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, they confirmed the firearm used in the incident was believed to be a shotgun. The suspects fled the scene, and urgent efforts are underway to locate the moped and apprehend those responsible.

While investigations are ongoing, the police reassured the public that none of the injured individuals are believed to be in a life-threatening condition at this stage. Firearms officers are conducting searches in the area, and anyone with information or relevant footage captured on dashcams is urged to contact the police.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and fear, with individuals inside nearby establishments, like the Belle Vue pub, left shaken by the incident.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:



An investigation has been launched following a firearms incident in south London.

At 16:55hrs on Friday, 1 March Police were in pursuit of a moped that had failed to stop in the Clapham area.

A firearm, believed to be a shotgun, was discharged from the moped in the vicinity of Clapham Common South Side.

Two people sustained shotgun pellet injuries.

A third person was injured by the moped.

The suspects fled the scene.

London Ambulance Service paramedics have taken the injured people to hospital.

While we await formal assessments, at this stage we don’t believe any of those injured to be in a life-threatening condition.

A crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries to trace the moped are ongoing. There have been no arrests at this stage.

Firearms officers are searching the area.

Anyone who saw the moped, or captured the incident on dash cam, should call 101 ref CAD 5008/1 Mar.