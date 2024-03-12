Motorists faced significant disruptions this morning as the Queen Elizabeth II (QE2) Bridge in Dartford was closed by police due to concerns for the welfare of a man on the bridge.

Authorities were alerted to the situation shortly after 6 a.m., prompting the closure of the vital crossing. Police swiftly responded to the incident, ensuring the safety of all involved and initiating measures to address the situation.

Traffic was brought to a standstill as the closure of the bridge caused extensive delays for commuters and travellers in the area. The closure affected both directions of travel, causing inconvenience to countless motorists.

After several hours of thorough investigation and intervention by Officers from Essex and Kent personnel, the QE2 Bridge was eventually reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m. However, despite the bridge being reopened, residual delays continued to linger, impacting the flow of traffic in the surrounding areas.

The closure of the QE2 Bridge underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in distress. Law enforcement agencies responded promptly to the situation, prioritizing the welfare of the individual involved while also working to minimize disruptions for motorists.

As authorities work to manage the aftermath of the closure and alleviate congestion, motorists are advised to exercise patience and caution when navigating through the affected areas. Continued cooperation from the public is crucial in ensuring a swift and safe resolution to such incidents.

For the latest updates on traffic conditions and alternative routes, commuters are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and traffic advisories.

The reopening of the QE2 Bridge brings relief to commuters, but the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and support for those in need within our communities.