Police confirm Man shot in the leg in North London gun attack

Police and Ambulance were called to High Road, N17 at 11:43pm on Friday, 3 November to reports of man, believed to be in his 20s, shot in the leg.

He was treated by the London Ambulance Service and his condition was confirmed as not life threatening or changing.

While police were at the scene, they identified a second person- a 16-year-old boy- with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both males were taken to a nearby hospital. Neither has sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

A crime scene remains in place as enquiries continue.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

If anyone has any information that will assist police please contact 101 quoting reference CAD 8608/03Nov.