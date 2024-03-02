A police investigation is underway following a firearms incident in Clapham, which left three individuals injured. While all three victims have been discharged from the hospital, urgent efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects responsible for the reckless discharge of the weapon.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:55 PM on Friday, March 1st, when police initiated a pursuit of a moped in the Clapham area. The pursuit ensued after the moped, carrying two individuals, failed to stop. Tragically, the pursuit ended in a collision with a pedestrian, a 27-year-old man, who sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.

During the pursuit, it was determined that one of the suspects had a shotgun, which was discharged upon hitting the ground as the suspects fled on foot. Two women, aged 27 and 36, who were in the vicinity, suffered injuries from shotgun pellets. Fortunately, they were not targeted intentionally and have since been discharged from the hospital.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware of the incident, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified, given the circumstances involving police pursuit.

DCI Gemma Alger, leading the investigation from Specialist Crime, emphasized the determination of law enforcement to identify and apprehend the suspects. She urged anyone with information or witnesses yet to come forward to assist in the investigation. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of CCTV footage and urged individuals with dashcam footage to provide any relevant recordings.

Crime scenes remain cordoned off in St Alphonsus Road as forensic examinations continue at the premises where the suspects fled through gardens. Local officers are actively providing reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 101, quoting CAD 5008/01Mar. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and ensure the safety of the community.