SAD ENDING Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood

  • Updated: 16:03
  • , 18 January 2026
Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood

Officers hunting for a missing 27-year-old man from Canterbury have found a body. The grim discovery was made at Covert Wood, Barham, on the afternoon of Sunday, 18 January 2026.

Identification Pending, Family Notified

While formal ID is yet to be confirmed, police have informed the missing man’s family. The tragic find has brought a heartbreaking end to their search.

Death Not Treated as Suspicious

The police say the death isn’t currently being treated as suspicious. A report will be sent to the coroner for further investigation.

