Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover

A brave police dog helped officers crack down on a suspected car thief in Dover. The drama kicked off at 2.48am on Monday, 9 December 2025, when Kent Police got the call about a stolen vehicle on Primrose Road.
Ford S-Max Spotted and Chased
Patrols soon tracked down the stolen Ford S-Max in nearby Whitfield. Officers signalled the driver to stop, but he sped off, sparking a brief but tense pursuit. The chase ended when the car came to a halt, and the suspect bolted on foot.
Police Dog Elsa Sniffs Out Suspect
Enter Police Dog Elsa. The four-legged hero sniffed out the suspect hiding in a nearby field. Officers quickly moved in and arrested the man, recovering the stolen car.
Suspect Charged and Remanded
- Kai Hubbard, 26, with no fixed address, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, including vehicle damage, dangerous driving, and three other offences.
- Hubbard appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 10 December and was remanded in custody ahead of a Canterbury Crown Court hearing.
Police praised their canine companion for helping bring the suspect to justice.