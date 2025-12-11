Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover

A brave police dog helped officers crack down on a suspected car thief in Dover. The drama kicked off at 2.48am on Monday, 9 December 2025, when Kent Police got the call about a stolen vehicle on Primrose Road.

Ford S-Max Spotted and Chased

Patrols soon tracked down the stolen Ford S-Max in nearby Whitfield. Officers signalled the driver to stop, but he sped off, sparking a brief but tense pursuit. The chase ended when the car came to a halt, and the suspect bolted on foot.

Police Dog Elsa Sniffs Out Suspect

Enter Police Dog Elsa. The four-legged hero sniffed out the suspect hiding in a nearby field. Officers quickly moved in and arrested the man, recovering the stolen car.

Suspect Charged and Remanded

Kai Hubbard, 26, with no fixed address, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, including vehicle damage, dangerous driving, and three other offences.

Hubbard appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 10 December and was remanded in custody ahead of a Canterbury Crown Court hearing.

Police praised their canine companion for helping bring the suspect to justice.