Wild Chase Ends With Suspects Busted

During the early hours of Sunday, 18 January, a South Yorkshire Police dog handler spotted a black Audi A3 cruising on cloned plates. When the driver refused to stop, a tense, high-speed pursuit kicked off — with the car dangerously barreling the wrong way down the A61 dual carriageway.

Due to the threat posed to other drivers, officers wisely called off the chase. But the drama wasn’t over.

Police Dog Arlo Sniffs Out Hiding Burglars

The vehicle was soon found abandoned and still running on Cornish Street. Police unleashed General Purpose Dog PD Arlo to track the suspects. The savvy canine quickly pinpointed two men hiding in nearby bushes.

Realising they had nowhere to run, the crooks surrendered.

Cash, Jewellery and Prison Recall

The pair, both in their 20s, were caught red-handed with a large stash of cash and jewellery.

They were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

One was also wanted for recall to prison.

Stolen Goods Linked to Local Burglaries

Police investigations identified a potential victim who confirmed the jewellery belonged to them, recovering stolen property and closing the case.

Police Dogs: Nightime Heroes

Dogs like Arlo are crucial to frontline policing, especially after dark. Their sharp noses and teamwork with handlers catch criminals fast, stop escapes, and reunite victims with their stolen belongings.