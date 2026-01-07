police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police high-tech drone squad scored a major win, using thermal imaging and a trusty police dog to find a missing man in freezing conditions near Maidstone. The man, in his 30s and suffering a mental health crisis, had wandered into dense woodland near Junction 8 of the M20, stripped to his waist in icy weather.
Drone Tech: Game-Changer for Kent Police
In 2025 alone, Kent Police used drones to track down 16 missing people, nab 58 suspected criminals, and recover 22 stolen vehicles and other property. Drone pilots were called into action over 1,100 times — up from 999 in 2024 — marking the highest deployment ever for the force.
These flying gadgets aid in everything from crash scenes to public order incidents and search warrants, giving officers eyes in the sky for faster, safer responses.
How the Rescue Played Out
On the chilly morning of 20 December, drone pilot PC Andy Green spotted a thermal heat signature deep in the woodland. He directed dog handler PC Toni Vaughan and trusty Police Dog Oscar to the exact spot. The dog team quickly found the man and led him to safety.
The hero was hospitalised for several days but has since made a good recovery at home.
Police Praise Drone and Dog Duo
“Drones have proven invaluable in life-or-death situations,” said Superintendent Nick Sparkes of Kent Police’s Tactical Operations. “Our skilled pilots work seamlessly with dog handlers and officers on the ground to provide top-level service at a fraction of the cost of a police helicopter.”
“They remain a vital asset for Kent Police, helping catch crooks, solve crime, and keep Kent’s communities safe.”