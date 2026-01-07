police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police high-tech drone squad scored a major win, using thermal imaging and a trusty police dog to find a missing man in freezing conditions near Maidstone. The man, in his 30s and suffering a mental health crisis, had wandered into dense woodland near Junction 8 of the M20, stripped to his waist in icy weather.

Drone Tech: Game-Changer for Kent Police

In 2025 alone, Kent Police used drones to track down 16 missing people, nab 58 suspected criminals, and recover 22 stolen vehicles and other property. Drone pilots were called into action over 1,100 times — up from 999 in 2024 — marking the highest deployment ever for the force.

These flying gadgets aid in everything from crash scenes to public order incidents and search warrants, giving officers eyes in the sky for faster, safer responses.

How the Rescue Played Out

On the chilly morning of 20 December, drone pilot PC Andy Green spotted a thermal heat signature deep in the woodland. He directed dog handler PC Toni Vaughan and trusty Police Dog Oscar to the exact spot. The dog team quickly found the man and led him to safety.

The hero was hospitalised for several days but has since made a good recovery at home.

Police Praise Drone and Dog Duo