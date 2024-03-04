UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Five Charged in Connection with Shooting Incident in Essex Village

Bullseye Presenter and Darts Commentator Tony Green Passes Away

Documentary Reveals Police Reaction to Wayne Couzens as Sarah Everard’s Killer

Urgent Search for Missing Gravesend Teens Koby & Scarlett

A man who tried to throw £2,500 of cocaine onto a garage roof as he was pursued by police has been jailed

Home Breaking Police Drone Assists in Arrest of Suspected Thief Hiding on Roof

Police Drone Assists in Arrest of Suspected Thief Hiding on Roof

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Thermal image of individual highlighted among urbanscape.

In a daring pre-dawn pursuit, Kent Police deployed cutting-edge technology to capture a suspected thief who attempted to evade authorities by hiding on the roof of a building.

The dramatic incident unfolded shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, 29th February 2024, when a vehicle bearing false plates refused to pull over for patrols in Strood. Following a tense pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned in Brenchley Close, Chatham, whereupon two individuals, believed to be occupants of the vehicle, absconded from the scene.

Despite their attempts to evade capture, law enforcement officers were undeterred in their pursuit. With the aid of a police dog, one of the suspects, an 18-year-old from London, was apprehended hiding in a garden on nearby Rosebery Road. He was promptly arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.

However, the hunt was far from over as the second suspect, also 18 and hailing from London, continued to elude authorities. Undeterred, Kent Police deployed a drone piloted by PC Andy Green to scour the vicinity for the fugitive. After an intense search, the drone successfully located the individual lying atop the roof of a property on Balfour Road.

With precision and coordination, Kent Fire and Rescue Service were summoned to facilitate the safe extraction of the suspect from the rooftop. Subsequently, he was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both suspects were subsequently taken into custody and have been released on bail pending further investigation.

The successful apprehension of these individuals underscores the invaluable role of modern technology in law enforcement operations, with drones proving to be an invaluable asset in tracking down elusive suspects.

Kent Police continues to employ innovative strategies and state-of-the-art equipment in their relentless pursuit of justice, ensuring that criminals are swiftly brought to account for their actions.

Post Views: 42

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Major Disruption as Train Derailment Blocks Services Between Woking and London Waterloo
Organised Vehicle Crime Unit Recovers Stolen Ferrari from 1995
Three Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Hurst Grove, Ramsgate
Prolific Shoplifter Jailed After Sweet Theft Spree
Woman Arrested in Enfield Murder Investigation
Nurse with Child in Car Runs Over Essex Police Officer After Being Stopped for Speeding

READ NEXT:

Two Men, Including Suspended Police Officer, Charged by GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit
Officers have been praised for their quick actions after they saved the life of a man who had been involved in a collision in Clacton
Police close Lower Road in Teyham following Motorcyclist Collision
A burglar who claimed he was trying to ‘fix’ a window in an attempted break-in has been jailed
Louis Theroux Opens Up About Alopecia in Candid Update to Fans
Maintenance Works Prompt Nightly Closures at Dartford Crossing
Body Found in Mote Park During Search for Missing Man
BreakingLONDON

Call for Motorway Driving to be Included in UK Driving Lessons

Lewisham Man Expresses Remorse After Brutal Murder of Girlfriend and Her Family
Paul Whitehouse Returns as Grandad in Only Fools and Horses The Musical Tour
Tragic Loss in English Channel Crossing Attempt Near Dunkirk
Tragic Discovery: Body Recovered from Water in Crayford
Sevenoaks Council Responds to PPE Dumping Incident in Farningham Car Park
Lewisham Man Jailed for Life for Stabbing Girlfriend and Her Family to Death
BreakingLONDON

Family Members to Face Trial for Murder of 10-Year-Old Sara Sharif

Families Face Easter Travel Chaos as Heathrow Border Force Guards Vote on Strike Action
Belmarsh Prison Officer Jailed for Conspiring to Frame Inmate for Murder
Police Continue Investigation into Clapham Firearms Incident
Man Charged Following Two Serious Assaults in Ramsgate
Man Sentenced to Prison for Setting Fire to Folkestone Shop
A suspect has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in Margate
Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Men Linked to Suspicious Incident in Gravesend
A Gravesend bar manager has been sentenced to seven years in jail after a jury convicted him of sex offences against a woman
Breaking

Drug Dealer’s Supply Chain Derailed in Paddock Wood

Breaking

Massive Search Effort Continues for Two-Year-Old Boy Lost in River Soar

Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate
Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services
Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead
Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder
Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing
Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Second Arrest Made in Enfield Murder Probe
Man Sentenced to Jail for Stabbing in Thanet Altercation
Suspect charged following robbery reported in Chatham
Arrest Made Following Kensington Fire Rescue
Police in Maidstone Seek Man After Bar Disturbance
Ranking of European online casinos available to British residents
Breaking

Body Found in Countryside Near Leigh, Investigation Underway

Breaking

Man Charged with Murder of Robert Weston in Harrow

BreakingLONDON

Beloved Lewisham Restaurant, Bella Roma, Featured in Netflix Series One Day

Breaking

Lorry Driver Killed in M27 Crash Identified as Michal Kaminski: Family Pays Tribute to “Loving” Man

RECOMMENDED

Report Concludes Police Ignored “Red Flags” about Sarah Everard’s Killer’s Predatory Behavior
Family of Sarah Everard Releases Statement Following Angiolini Inquiry
First Picture of Bernard Fowler Murdered Outside Harold Wood Station by a Hammer whilst getting a copy of the Metro
Tragedy Strikes English Channel as Boat Carrying Refugees Sinks: One Dead, Two Missing Feared Dead
Urgent Appeal: Help Locate Missing 23-Year-Old Tom Brockman
Tragic Loss: Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers Passes Away at 66
Breaking

Firefighters Respond to Static Caravan Fire in Hartlip near Sittingbourne

Breaking

Dive Expert Peter Faulding Joins River Soar Search for Missing Toddler Xielo Maruziva

Breaking

Tragic Incident at Sainsbury’s: Staff Member Passes Away

Breaking

Wiltshire Police Charges Man with Murder in Swindon Incident

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Two Teenage Girls Reported Missing from West Kent

Breaking

Pictured: Tribute to 17-Year-Old Boy Who Tragically Died After Falling into Rudyard Lake

Breaking

Man Stabbed to Death in South Harrow, Sparking Murder Investigation

Breaking

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in a house fire in Streatham

BreakingLONDON

New Limited-Edition Prime Hydration Flavor Revealed by Founder Logan Paul

Breaking

Person Airlifted to Hospital After Falling from Lorry in Maidstone

Breaking

Operation Tramline: Enhancing Road Safety on UK’s Highways

Breaking

Community First Responder Becky Takes on Cold-Water Challenge

Breaking

Swift Arrest Made Following Serious Assault in Sheerness

Breaking

Three men have been arrested and charged by Met officers investigating a shooting incident in Brixton

Breaking

Lorry Driver Killed in M27 Crash Identified as Michal Kaminski: Family Pays Tribute to “Loving” Man

Breaking

Report Concludes Police Ignored “Red Flags” about Sarah Everard’s Killer’s Predatory Behavior

Breaking

Family of Sarah Everard Releases Statement Following Angiolini Inquiry

Breaking

First Picture of Bernard Fowler Murdered Outside Harold Wood Station by a Hammer whilst getting a copy of the Metro

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Severe Flooding Crisis in Alfriston, East Sussex Affects Water Supply

Breaking

Sexual Predator Gets 11-Year Sentence for Rape ofChildren

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Two Girls Missing from Crawley, Believed to Have Travelled to London

BreakingLONDON

Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs

Breaking

Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on Bus Network

Breaking

Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich

Breaking

Three Men Jailed for Murdering Man on His Doorstep in Tower Hamlets

Breaking

‘Lovely’ Pensioner ‘Murdered’ Outside Harold Wood Station Was Getting His Morning Paper

Breaking

Road Blocked in Both Directions After Collision in Sandgate, Kent

SUSSEX

Road Collision & Fire on King George VI Ave Causes Traffic Chaos

SUSSEX

Sussex Police Appeal: Witness Call for Horsham Assault Incident

Breaking

St Mary Cray Bromley: Woman Fights for Life After Being Hit by Moped

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Five Charged in Connection with Shooting Incident in Essex Village
Bullseye Presenter and Darts Commentator Tony Green Passes Away
Documentary Reveals Police Reaction to Wayne Couzens as Sarah Everard’s Killer

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.