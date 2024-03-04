In a daring pre-dawn pursuit, Kent Police deployed cutting-edge technology to capture a suspected thief who attempted to evade authorities by hiding on the roof of a building.

The dramatic incident unfolded shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, 29th February 2024, when a vehicle bearing false plates refused to pull over for patrols in Strood. Following a tense pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned in Brenchley Close, Chatham, whereupon two individuals, believed to be occupants of the vehicle, absconded from the scene.

Despite their attempts to evade capture, law enforcement officers were undeterred in their pursuit. With the aid of a police dog, one of the suspects, an 18-year-old from London, was apprehended hiding in a garden on nearby Rosebery Road. He was promptly arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.

However, the hunt was far from over as the second suspect, also 18 and hailing from London, continued to elude authorities. Undeterred, Kent Police deployed a drone piloted by PC Andy Green to scour the vicinity for the fugitive. After an intense search, the drone successfully located the individual lying atop the roof of a property on Balfour Road.

With precision and coordination, Kent Fire and Rescue Service were summoned to facilitate the safe extraction of the suspect from the rooftop. Subsequently, he was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both suspects were subsequently taken into custody and have been released on bail pending further investigation.

The successful apprehension of these individuals underscores the invaluable role of modern technology in law enforcement operations, with drones proving to be an invaluable asset in tracking down elusive suspects.

Kent Police continues to employ innovative strategies and state-of-the-art equipment in their relentless pursuit of justice, ensuring that criminals are swiftly brought to account for their actions.