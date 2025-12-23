Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments

Avon and Somerset Police have wrapped up their probe into the on-stage remarks made during Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set – and no one’s facing charges.

Complex Investigation Gets the Green Light

The police promised a thorough, evidence-led inquiry from day one. After consulting the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in July, legal advice was sought about possible public order offences tied to the incident on 28 June.

They dug deep, including:

Interviewing a man in his mid-thirties under caution last November.

Surveying around 200 festivalgoers to see if anyone was a victim of criminal acts.

Checking legal precedents with other police forces handling similar cases.

Why No Charges? The Legal Hurdles Explained

The case was complex, with police consulting hate crime leads, an independent barrister, and the CPS up until 22 December. They examined the intent behind the words, public perception, case law, and freedom of speech.

“We concluded the evidence doesn’t meet the criminal threshold for prosecution,” the force stated. “No further action will be taken.”

The man interviewed was informed of the decision on 23 December.

Words Matter – But So Does the Law

The police acknowledge the widespread anger the comments sparked. They stress this investigation was about applying the law fairly and thoroughly, not dismissing public concerns.

Since the event, cops have engaged with Jewish communities and others affected. Open dialogue and support remain a priority.

Avon and Somerset Police concluded: “There’s no place for hate in society. We remain committed to working positively with all communities.”