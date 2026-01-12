Watch Live

STREET CLEAN Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles

  15:26
  12 January 2026
Police have executed a warrant in the BD4 area of Bradford as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related crime and vehicle theft.

Teams from West Yorkshire Police carried out the operation earlier today at a property on Shetcliffe Lane, BD4, where officers uncovered drugs and a significant number of suspected stolen vehicles.

Drugs and Vehicles Recovered

In a statement, the force confirmed that a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs was recovered during the search. Officers also seized a large haul of vehicles believed to be stolen.

Items seized include:

  • 5 quad bikes

  • 5 e-bikes

  • 2 Surron electric bikes

  • 2 KTM motorbikes

Police said the discovery forms part of wider efforts to disrupt organised criminal activity linked to drugs, vehicle theft and anti-social vehicle use across Bradford.

Ongoing Investigation

West Yorkshire Police said investigations are continuing and that those responsible will be “dealt with accordingly” as enquiries progress.

A spokesperson for the force said the operation reflects their continued commitment to tackling crime that causes harm to local communities, particularly offences linked to drugs and dangerous or illegal use of vehicles.

Community Reassurance

Officers also took the opportunity to thank members of the public for their continued support and information, which they say plays a vital role in helping police target criminal activity in the area.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious behaviour or information relating to drug supply or stolen vehicles to police, either directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

