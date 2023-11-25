Police have arrested a further seven people during today’s protests in central London

In one instance police were alerted to four individuals disturbing literature being distributed in Whitehall, featuring a swastika inside a Star of David leading to the arrest of the four individuals on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

Meanwhile two women who were seen on CCTV holding offensive placards have been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

Furthermore, a video emerged online, showcasing a man wearing a green headband adorned with white Arabic script. The description of the individual was circulated to police, and he was spotted in Trafalgar Square where he was arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information or further evidence to come forward. They are particularly interested in hearing from witnesses who may have captured footage or images.