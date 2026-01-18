Watch Live

MURDER MANHUNT Police Hunt 19-Year-Old Man Over Seaham Murder

  • Updated: 01:43
  • , 18 January 2026

Durham cops are on the lookout for 19-year-old Ashton Anderson in connection with a shocking murder in Seaham. The drama unfolded last Thursday afternoon on Stockton Road, near the New Seaham Service Station.

Tragic Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Dead

At around 4.50pm on January 15, officers rushed to reports of a disturbance where a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian on the forecourt. The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His devastated family is now receiving support from specialist officers.

Seven Arrested as Murder Probe Intensifies

  • Three teenage men and a man in his 50s have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
  • One teenage woman and two women in their 40s face arrest on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A major murder investigation is underway, led by Durham Constabulary’s Major Crime Team.

Who Is Ashton Anderson?

The police describe Ashton Anderson as around 5ft 10in tall, slim build, with short brown hair. He is currently wanted for questioning and anyone who spots him or knows his whereabouts should call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 281 of January 15.

DCI Chris Woollett said: “I’d like to thank the community of Seaham for their support while our officers have been carrying out their inquiries since Thursday evening. An increased police presence will remain at a number of locations in and around the area while the investigation continues.

“I want to reassure the public there’s no wider risk. Anyone caught helping or hiding suspects will face firm action. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.”

Witnesses with any info, CCTV, or dashcam footage from the area at the time are urged to get in touch immediately. You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online.

