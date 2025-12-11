Watch Live

POLICE APPEAL Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester

  • Updated: 02:14
  • , 11 December 2025
Detectives in Leicester are urgently seeking help to find the family of a Nigerian man left seriously injured after a savage attack last September.

Assault Shocks Thurmaston Neighbourhood

On the evening of Friday, 12 September, police were called to Melton Road, Thurmaston, following reports of car vandalism. Instead, officers found 21-year-old Uchechukwu Haniel Kanu critically hurt in the street. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Leicestershire Police Desperate for Leads

Kanu, a Nigerian national here on a student visa, was living in Leicester’s Riverside area at the time. Despite extensive investigations both locally and overseas, police have failed to locate his family.

“Since the incident in September we have carried out a number of enquiries, both here and in Nigeria, to locate Mr Kanu’s family. Those enquiries have proved negative and we now ask for the public’s help to trace his family or anyone who may know him,” said Detective Constable Kevin Sharkey.

“If you know Mr Kanu through previous contact and can help us find his family then please get in touch. If you are his family and have been trying to contact him, please contact us so we can put you in touch with his medical team. It is crucial we find his family.”

Five Men Arrested But Released

Five men aged between 24 and 53 were arrested in connection with the attack but have since been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC 2137 Sharkey on 101 or via the Leicestershire Police website quoting crime number 25*539400.

