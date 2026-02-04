Police Hunt for Gurwinder Singh in Dangerous Driving Probe

Man Linked to Dangerous Driving and Drink Driving Cases

West Mercia Police are urgently seeking information on Gurwinder Singh, 41, who could be key to ongoing investigations. Officers want to speak to him about several offences, including #dangerousdriving and #drinkdrive incidents.

Strong Ties to Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

Singh is believed to have connections in both Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury. Locals in these areas are urged to check carefully and come forward with any info.

How to Help Find Gurwinder Singh

If you know where Singh is, call West Mercia Police on 101 .

. You can also report anonymously to charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Police stress that any bit of information could aid their enquiries. Don’t let this dangerous driver stay off the radar.