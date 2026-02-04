Watch Live

Police Hunt for Gurwinder Singh in Dangerous Driving Probe

  • Updated: 03:30
  • , 6 February 2026

 

Man Linked to Dangerous Driving and Drink Driving Cases

West Mercia Police are urgently seeking information on Gurwinder Singh, 41, who could be key to ongoing investigations. Officers want to speak to him about several offences, including #dangerousdriving and #drinkdrive incidents.

Strong Ties to Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

Singh is believed to have connections in both Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury. Locals in these areas are urged to check carefully and come forward with any info.

How to Help Find Gurwinder Singh

  • If you know where Singh is, call West Mercia Police on 101.
  • You can also report anonymously to charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Police stress that any bit of information could aid their enquiries. Don’t let this dangerous driver stay off the radar.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 23.13.36
POLICE STING Massive Tobacco and £30k Cash Haul in Hythe Police Sting
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 02.32.44
Prison Worker Jailed for Smuggling £95k in Drugs into HMP Garth
Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 20.55.58
URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone
Image-674-1
EPSTEIN SCANDAL Starmer Faces Major Crisis Over Mandelson Epstein Scandal

Must READ

COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop
QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel
BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen

More For You

Fare Dodger’s Brutal Attack Leaves Passenger Fighting for Life at London Bridge Station
SMASH AND GRAB Jewellery Heist Shakes Richmond High Street
Man Dies in Tragic Incident on Bexley Road
EPSTEIN FILES Epstein Island Sleuth Claims He’s Being Stalked by Mysterious Black Escalades

More From UK News in Pictures

SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars
FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames
Staffordshire Inmate Slapped with Extra Jail Time After Brutal Prison Guard Attack
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Body Found in Coventry Lake After Missing Man Search
British Retail Trends And The Shift In Digital Gifting
URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays
SERIOUS COLLISION A3 Northbound SHUT: Serious Crash Sparks Full Closure in Hampshire
How to recognise a fair online casino platform in 5 minutes: a checklist approach without advertising and hype

More From UKNIP

FATAL CRASH Man Dies After E-Bike Hits Horse and Cart – Driver Arrested
PREMEDIDATED Man Found Guilty of Murdering 9-Year-Old Girl in Boston
ON THE RUN Paedophile Flees Court Before Sentencing in Edinburgh
CONNED OUT OF THOUSANDS Model Romance Fraudster Pleads Guilty to 13 Offences After Conning Men Out of Tens of Thousands