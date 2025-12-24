Watch Live

DO NOT APPROACH Police Hunt for Wanted Man in Barnstaple

  • Updated: 08:32
  • , 24 December 2025
Devon & Cornwall Police are on the lookout for Conor Braund, 30, in connection with stalking reports.

Who is Conor Braund?

  • Age: 30 years old
  • Location: Barnstaple
  • Description: White male, medium build, dark brown hair
  • Height: 5ft 6in
  • Last seen on Saturday 20 December

Public Appeal: Don’t Approach, Call 999

Police have tried to locate Braund but need the public’s help. If you spot him, do not approach. Instead, call 999 immediately quoting reference number 50250325229.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

