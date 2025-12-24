Police Hunt for Wanted Man in Barnstaple

Devon & Cornwall Police are on the lookout for Conor Braund, 30, in connection with stalking reports.

Who is Conor Braund?

Age: 30 years old

Location: Barnstaple

Description: White male, medium build, dark brown hair

Height: 5ft 6in

Last seen on Saturday 20 December

Public Appeal: Don’t Approach, Call 999

Police have tried to locate Braund but need the public’s help. If you spot him, do not approach. Instead, call 999 immediately quoting reference number 50250325229.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.