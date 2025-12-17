Police Hunt Fugitive After Court Order Breach

Police are urgently searching for 39-year-old Thinkwell Javangwe, wanted for breaching a court order.

Still on the Run

Despite extensive inquiries, Javangwe — also known as Thinkwall — remains at large.

Whereabouts Linked to Nottinghamshire and Ireland

He has known connections to Hucknall in Nottinghamshire and is believed to have links in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Spot Him? Call 999 Immediately

Members of the public are urged to contact 999 without delay if they see Javangwe.