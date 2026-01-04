Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station

British Transport Police have released images in a bid to crack a vicious assault that rocked Bank Underground station just after midnight on 21 December 2025.

Midnight Mayhem on the London Underground

Two men were making their way towards the station when they clashed with another man coming from the opposite direction. The situation escalated quickly, and shortly after, the pair were chased into the station by a group of men — including the man from the initial run-in.

Both victims suffered serious injuries during the attack. One was pushed head-first down a staircase, resulting in a fractured skull. That victim remains hospitalized.

Suspects Flee, Police Plead for Help

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault. Police believe the men caught on camera may hold crucial information and are urging anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 25 of 21 December. Anonymous tips can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.