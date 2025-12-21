Watch Live

HIT AND RUN Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Driver After Woman Injured in Wolverhampton

  • Updated: 16:26
  • , 21 December 2025
West Midlands Police are on the lookout for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was injured in Wolverhampton last night.

Crash on Upper Villiers Street

At around 8.40pm on 20 December, a red Seat Ibiza smashed into another car before mounting the pavement and hitting a woman in her 50s.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, last seen running along Upper Villiers Street.

Victim Stable in Hospital

The woman remains in a stable condition in hospital following the incident.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers are still searching for the culprit and urge anyone who was in the area or caught the crash on dash-cam to come forward.

  • Report sightings or information via West Midlands Police Live Chat on their website.
  • Call 101 quoting log 4373 of 20 December.
  • Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

