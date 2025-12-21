Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Driver After Woman Injured in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police are on the lookout for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was injured in Wolverhampton last night.

Crash on Upper Villiers Street

At around 8.40pm on 20 December, a red Seat Ibiza smashed into another car before mounting the pavement and hitting a woman in her 50s.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, last seen running along Upper Villiers Street.

Victim Stable in Hospital

The woman remains in a stable condition in hospital following the incident.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers are still searching for the culprit and urge anyone who was in the area or caught the crash on dash-cam to come forward.