Police Hunt Hull Man Over Early Morning Robbery

Officers are hunting for 48-year-old Chinedu Uwaoma, wanted in connection with a robbery on Ash Grove, Hull. The crime happened in the early hours of Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

Police Probe Underway with CCTV and Witnesses

Since the incident, police have been piecing together the puzzle. They’ve sifted through CCTV footage from the area, collected witness statements, launched arrest attempts, and worked closely with neighbouring forces to track Uwaoma’s movements.

Possible Links to Edinburgh but Back in Hull

Inquiries suggest Uwaoma may have ties to Edinburgh, Scotland. However, it’s thought he’s recently returned to Hull. Police want anyone who’s seen Uwaoma or knows where he is to come forward.

If you have information, call 101. Quote crime reference 24*178388.