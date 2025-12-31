Manhunt Underway for Sex Offender Michael Wallace

Police are on the hunt for Michael Wallace, 30, from Lincolnshire. He’s wanted on prison recall and for failing to comply with sex offender rules. Wallace also breached a sexual harm prevention order.

Suspect Linked to Northampton, Possibly on the Move

Wallace has known links to Northampton. Authorities believe he may have left the Humberside Police area. His exact whereabouts are unknown.

Spot Him? Call Humberside Police Now

If you see Michael Wallace, do not approach. Contact Humberside Police immediately on the non-emergency 101 line. Quote crime reference 25*149271.