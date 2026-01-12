82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft

Police are hunting a man after an 82-year-old woman was badly injured during a car theft in broad daylight in Hove.

The incident unfolded around 5.30pm on Blatchington Road. Emergency services rushed to the scene where the elderly woman was treated for a serious leg injury.

Thief Steals Red Honda Jazz and Flees

The suspect made off in the victim’s red Honda Jazz, registration DU56 VCE, speeding eastbound. Police are desperate for information to track down both the car and the culprit.

Police Appeal: Got CCTV or Dashcam Footage?

Witnessed the theft?

Have CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage?

Seen the stolen vehicle?

Contact Sussex Police immediately on 101 or report online, quoting serial 988 of 12/01.

Blatchington Road has now reopened, but expect a strong police presence as investigations and community inquiries continue.

Remember, if it’s an emergency, always dial 999.