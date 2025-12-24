Watch Live

SERIAL ATTACKER Police hunt man after FOUR sexual assaults in Leeds’ Harehills and Gipton

  • Updated: 19:23
  • , 24 December 2025
Police hunt man after FOUR sexual assaults in Leeds' Harehills and Gipton

 

Four attacks in recent weeks

Police are on the lookout for a man linked to four sexual assaults in Leeds’ Harehills and Gipton areas. The attacks all happened in the past month, with the first on Monday 17 November at around 5:30pm on Berkley Road. A woman was approached from behind and sexually assaulted before the man fled the scene.

Two more incidents followed on Monday 8 December. One took place at 11:35am on Hill Top Mount and another at 1pm on Amberton Road, Gipton. Both female victims were targeted similarly, attacked by the same man who then ran off.

The latest incident occurred on Monday 22 December around 11:40am on Back Hill Top Avenue, Harehills. Again, a woman was approached and assaulted from behind before the culprit escaped.

Suspect description

Police believe all four attacks were carried out by the same man. He is described as a short Asian male, dressed in dark clothing. Witnesses reported him wearing a long black baggy coat in one attack and a navy-blue puffer jacket in another.

Call for info

West Yorkshire Police urge anyone who recognises the man or has information about these attacks to come forward. Contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101 or visit westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat, quoting reference 13250732608.

Recommended for you

Man, 21, Charged After Shocking Stabbing at Bognor Regis Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy at Canterbury East: Person Killed by Train
St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply
DRUGS HAUL St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply
Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal
AI SCNDLE Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal
Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne
TRAIN ATTACK Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne

Must READ

Firefighters Tackle Eighth-Floor Blaze on St John’s Estate in Hackney
TAKE AWAY BLAZE Fire Rips Through Penge Takeaway – Blaze Sparks After Grill Left Unattended
Market Cycles and Technological Resonance: Clear Signals of Cryptocurrency Market Recovery in Q1 2026,DLMining Christmas Double Benefits
Market Cycles and Technological Resonance: Clear Signals of Cryptocurrency Market Recovery in Q1 2026,DLMining Christmas Double Benefits
FATAL CRASH on the M2 Woman Killed as Car Crashes and Flips on M2 This Christmas Eve
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash: 21-Year-Old Man Dies in Forklift Accident Near Newtownards
FATAL ACCIDENT Tragic Christmas Eve Crash: 21-Year-Old Man Dies in Forklift Accident Near Newtownards
Cardiff Driver Caught: Almost Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit at 9am
DRUNK AS A SKUNK Cardiff Driver Caught: Almost Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit at 9am
Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale
DEADLY KILLING Man Charged With Murder in Maida Vale Stabbing
CHRISMAS EVE CHAOS M2 Closed After Car Flips in Serious Crash Near Sittingbourne
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
POLICE PROBE Man Found Dead in Syston Flat – Suspect Arrested for Murder
Police appeal over missing man in Ealing
URGENT APPEAL Police appeal over missing man in Ealing
Family Devastated as 'Bubbly, Loving' 13-Year-Old Girl Dies; Boy, 14, Arrested in Harassment Probe
HARASSMENT PROBE Family Devastated as ‘Bubbly, Loving’ 13-Year-Old Girl Dies; Boy, 14, Arrested in Harassment Probe

More For You

Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case
DRUG RAPE CASE Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case
Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid
MAJOR HAUL Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid
Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road
POLICE CHASE Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road
Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home
MURDER PROBE Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home

More From UK News in Pictures

HORROR SMASH M2 London Bound closed for hours following serious car crash
How Doctors Decide on Keyhole Heart Surgery
How Doctors Decide on Keyhole Heart Surgery
Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight
FLASHER PROBE Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight
Worcestershire driver binned for dodging speeding fines with 'NIP farm' scam
NIP FARM Worcestershire driver binned for dodging speeding fines with ‘NIP farm’ scam
Blaze Tears Through Worcester Park Home as Firefighters Rush to the Scene
RUBBISH JOB Massive blaze rips through Islington recycling centre this morning
ESCAPE ATTEMPT Two Men Locked Up for Over 47 Years After Brutal Cambridge Drug-Related Stabbing
London Man Locked Up for Running East Surrey County Lines Drug Empire
DRUG EMPIRE London Man Locked Up for Running East Surrey County Lines Drug Empire
RNLI Cromer Lifeboat Faces Shocking Shutdown After Hero’s Retirement
SABOTAGE RNLI Cromer Lifeboat Faces Shocking Shutdown After Hero’s Retirement
Nuneaton Man Jailed for 24 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse
TIPPED OFF Nuneaton Man Jailed for 24 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse
Have You Seen Missing Evelyn Daysh? Last Spotted Near Aldershot
MAY BE IN LONDON Have You Seen Missing Evelyn Daysh? Last Spotted Near Aldershot
Emergency Services Rush to Scene After Pedestrian Hit in Southport
POLICE APPEAL Emergency Services Rush to Scene After Pedestrian Hit in Southport
Welfare Fears for Missing Preston Man, 52, Possibly Roaming in Unique Land Rover
URGENT APPEAL Welfare Fears for Missing Preston Man, 52, Possibly Roaming in Unique Land Rover
British Teen, 13, Stabbed to Death by Mum’s Ex in Portugal – Killer Dies in Gas Explosion
FIRST PICTURE British Teen, 13, Stabbed to Death by Mum’s Ex in Portugal – Killer Dies in Gas Explosion
Police Hunt for Wanted Man in Barnstaple
DO NOT APPROACH Police Hunt for Wanted Man in Barnstaple
Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
MOWED DOWN Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
Creative Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone
Creative Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

TANKER BLAST Huge LPG Tanker Blast Shakes A1 Motorway Near Caserta
McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown
CRAVING A BIG MAC McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown

BREAKING

MULTIPLE KILLED Explosion and Fire Rock Silver Lake Nursing Home Near Philadelphia

BREAKING

Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street
LOCKDOWN Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street