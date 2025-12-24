Police hunt man after FOUR sexual assaults in Leeds' Harehills and Gipton

Four attacks in recent weeks

Police are on the lookout for a man linked to four sexual assaults in Leeds’ Harehills and Gipton areas. The attacks all happened in the past month, with the first on Monday 17 November at around 5:30pm on Berkley Road. A woman was approached from behind and sexually assaulted before the man fled the scene.

Two more incidents followed on Monday 8 December. One took place at 11:35am on Hill Top Mount and another at 1pm on Amberton Road, Gipton. Both female victims were targeted similarly, attacked by the same man who then ran off.

The latest incident occurred on Monday 22 December around 11:40am on Back Hill Top Avenue, Harehills. Again, a woman was approached and assaulted from behind before the culprit escaped.

Suspect description

Police believe all four attacks were carried out by the same man. He is described as a short Asian male, dressed in dark clothing. Witnesses reported him wearing a long black baggy coat in one attack and a navy-blue puffer jacket in another.

Call for info

West Yorkshire Police urge anyone who recognises the man or has information about these attacks to come forward. Contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101 or visit westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat, quoting reference 13250732608.