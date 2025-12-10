Police hunt man after teen groped in Leicester fast food joint

Incident in Granby Street

Police have released CCTV of a man wanted in connection with an unsettling incident in Leicester. At around 11am on Tuesday 11 November, a 17-year-old girl was touched inappropriately while waiting for her food inside a Granby Street fast food outlet.

Victim speaks out

The teenager reported that the man deliberately touched her bottom. Officers say the suspect may hold key information to help their investigation.

Can you help?

Police urge anyone who recognises the man or has info to come forward.

Call Leicester Police on 101 or report online at leics.police.uk.

Quote incident number 25*661607 when contacting police.

Leicester police are determined to track down the man in the CCTV and bring him to justice.