Police Hunt Man in Domestic Abuse Probe

Thames Valley Police is urgently searching for Tomaz Gregory, 21, tied to a domestic abuse case in Abingdon.

Wanted for December Assaults

Gregory is wanted over two assaults that happened on December 2 and December 4, 2025. Officers want to trace him swiftly to progress the investigation.

What He Looks Like

Tomaz Gregory stands around 6ft tall with a slim build. He has wavy brown hair and a distinctive brown goatee. He is known to have links in both Abingdon and Oxford.

Police Appeal

Detective Constable Becky Ireland said: “We are urgently requesting help from the public in locating Gregory in relation to an assault investigation.

If you know where he is, please call 101 quoting reference 43250617883. If you spot him, do not approach – call 999 immediately.”