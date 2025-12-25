Police Hunt Man Over Kidlington Burglary and Car Theft

Officers from Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to question following a string of crimes in Kidlington.

At around 11pm on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, the suspect stole a vehicle and bank cards from a man in his thirties. Those cards were then used to commit fraud at several spots across Cowley and Headington. Thankfully, the victim was unharmed.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the photo to please come forward as we believe he may have vital information to assist our investigation,” said Detective Constable Rachel Hughes.

“If this is you, please contact us immediately.”

“Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting reference number 43250564879. For anonymous tips, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”