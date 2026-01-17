Police Hunt Man Over Sexual Assault at Sloane Square Tube

Detectives have launched a hunt for a man caught on camera after a woman was sexually assaulted at Sloane Square Underground station.
The shocking attack happened just before 2pm on Sunday, 4 January. The victim was assaulted as she and the suspect passed each other on a station stairway.
Can You Help Identify This Man?
Officers have now released an image of a man they believe could hold vital information to crack the case. Detectives want to speak to him as soon as possible.
How to Contact British Transport Police
- If you recognise the man pictured, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 immediately.
- Quote reference number 600 of 5 January when you get in touch.
Don’t stay silent – your tip could help bring justice to the victim.