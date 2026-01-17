Police Hunt Man Over Sexual Assault at Sloane Square Tube

Detectives have launched a hunt for a man caught on camera after a woman was sexually assaulted at Sloane Square Underground station.

The shocking attack happened just before 2pm on Sunday, 4 January. The victim was assaulted as she and the suspect passed each other on a station stairway.

Can You Help Identify This Man?

Officers have now released an image of a man they believe could hold vital information to crack the case. Detectives want to speak to him as soon as possible.

How to Contact British Transport Police

If you recognise the man pictured, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 immediately.

Quote reference number 600 of 5 January when you get in touch.

Don’t stay silent – your tip could help bring justice to the victim.