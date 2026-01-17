Police hunt man over shocking sexual assault on teenage girl in Cadbury Heath

Man caught on CCTV after disturbing attack

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to question following a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Cadbury Heath last month.

The victim, a girl in her mid-teens, was walking along Tower Road South at around 4pm on Monday 1 December when the suspect approached and sexually assaulted her.

Suspect description and escape

The man fled the scene, heading towards Cadbury Heath Skatepark. He is described as mixed heritage, aged in his 20s or 30s, with a medium build and short, slightly curly black hair.

At the time, he was wearing glasses, a cream jumper, and white trainers.

Police appeal for information

Officers have since scoured CCTV footage and visited local homes hoping to track down the man responsible.

If you recognise the man or have any information, contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5225337593.