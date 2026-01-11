Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old

Police are hunting Simon Meech, 44, following a violent assault on an 85-year-old man in Eastbourne.

Violent Assault and More: Meech On The Run

The attack happened on the evening of Friday, 9 January, leaving the elderly victim injured. But that’s not all – Meech is also wanted for theft and criminal damage.

Suspected to Roam Across East Sussex

Officers believe Meech has connections across East Sussex, including Eastbourne, Seaford, Newhaven, and Brighton. He’s likely moving between these areas.

Police Warn: Don’t Approach! Call 999 If Seen

Sussex Police urge the public not to approach Meech. If you spot him or know where he is, call 999 immediately and quote crime reference 47260005635.

“All information will be treated seriously,” police say, as the hunt for Meech intensifies.