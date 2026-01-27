Hertfordshire Police have launched a fresh appeal to find 17-year-old Kaylem, reported missing from Berkhamsted.

Last Seen in Hatfield Early Tuesday

Kaylem was spotted last in Hatfield at 7.30am on Tuesday, 13 January. Officers describe him as slim, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short blond hair. At the time, he wore a dark blue tracksuit and black trainers.

Possible Links to Bradford and Hull

The teen is believed to have connections to Bradford and Hull. Police are increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to step forward.

How You Can Help Find Kaylem

If you’ve seen Kaylem since his disappearance or know where he might be, report information online at https://orlo.uk/jhaRt.

Contact the Force Communications Room via their online web chat at https://orlo.uk/1u6eZ.

Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 39 of 14 January 2026.

If you are with Kaylem now or have seen him recently, dial 999 immediately.

Police plead for the public’s help to bring Kaylem home safe and sound.