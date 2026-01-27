Watch Live

FIND KAYLEM Police Hunt Missing Teen Kaylem

  • Updated: 05:10
  • , 28 January 2026

Hertfordshire Police have launched a fresh appeal to find 17-year-old Kaylem, reported missing from Berkhamsted.

Last Seen in Hatfield Early Tuesday

Kaylem was spotted last in Hatfield at 7.30am on Tuesday, 13 January. Officers describe him as slim, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short blond hair. At the time, he wore a dark blue tracksuit and black trainers.

Possible Links to Bradford and Hull

The teen is believed to have connections to Bradford and Hull. Police are increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to step forward.

How You Can Help Find Kaylem

  • If you’ve seen Kaylem since his disappearance or know where he might be, report information online at https://orlo.uk/jhaRt.
  • Contact the Force Communications Room via their online web chat at https://orlo.uk/1u6eZ.
  • Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 39 of 14 January 2026.
  • If you are with Kaylem now or have seen him recently, dial 999 immediately.

Police plead for the public’s help to bring Kaylem home safe and sound.

Recommended for you

G_lfgwCXkAAvrnM
HOOURS OF ABUSE Man jailed for 7 years after terrifying all-night rape ordeal in woman’s own home
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 23.09.12
SCHOOL GIRL HORRR ATTACK Child Rapist Jailed for 27 Years After Horror Abuse of Two Schoolgirls
G_l_qBXXwAAo5j4
TEEN SEX ATTACK Rail Station Security Guard Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen
GwjHlTzXUAA2j6y
DOUBLE RAPE Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Two Rapes in Nottinghamshire Park

Must READ

DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash
TRAGIC END Woman Found Dead at Newhaven Harbour
SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME Four Violent Attacks Shake London in Just Two Days
GUN NUTTER BUST Gun-Mad Man Jailed for 15 Years After 3D Printer Terror Plot Busted
ONE CRITICAL Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses
MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE Police Release New CCTV in Search for Missing Man in Plymouth
LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting

More For You

PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube
The Evolution of a Warrior: A Complete Guide to Account Progression and Value in Call of Duty
VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Ergi?

More From UK News in Pictures

TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar
ONE TO WATCH New Crime Series ‘999: What Happened Next’ Hits Channel 4 Tonight
FATAL SHOOTING Army Captain Dies in Night Training Tragedy at Otterburn Range
Renovation Choices That Boost Curb Appeal Fast
PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
SWIFT POLICE ACTION Car Theft Duo Jailed After Brazen Kent Driveway Heist Spree
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
CHILLING ATTACK Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
FLAT HORROR BLAZE CLAIMS ONE Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze
GUN ATTACK Four Held After Coventry House Fire and Air Gun Attack
CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden
DEADLY VIRUS Asia Airports Bring Back Covid-Style Checks Amid Nipah Virus Scare
FIND KAYLEM Police Hunt Missing Teen Kaylem
SHPO Stalker Jailed for Terrorising Sexual Assault Victim with Fake Social Media Account

More From UKNIP

PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week
LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony
FIRST PICTURES Top Lawyer Among Six Killed in Private Jet Crash During Girls’ Trip to Paris
CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
error: Content is protected !!