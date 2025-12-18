Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station

British Transport Police have launched a desperate appeal after a horrific rape at Leatherhead rail station in Surrey. Detectives have released CCTV images as part of the investigation.

Night-time Attack Shocks Commuters

The terrifying incident unfolded at around 11pm on 23 August. The victim was walking through an alleyway near Leatherhead station when a man approached and started talking to her. Moments later, he struck her on the back of the head and raped her.

After the assault, both the attacker and the victim boarded a London-bound train. They disembarked together at Cheam station, where the victim was later found lying beside the road just before midnight by a passer-by.

Detectives Urge Public to Help Track Down Attacker

“This was an abhorrent attack targeting a young woman late at night,” said Detective Sergeant Andrew Winters. “The victim has been receiving specialist support as our investigation continues, and we are appealing to the public to assist our efforts to track down the man responsible.” “If you know the man in the CCTV images, please contact us, as we believe he may be able to help us with our ongoing enquiries.”

How You Can Help

Contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Quote reference: 380 of 26 August 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you recognise the man in the released CCTV images, step forward now. Your tip could be crucial in bringing this fiend to justice.