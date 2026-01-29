Shocking Christmas Eve Assault

Police are desperate to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related attack on a Stagecoach bus in Northampton. The incident happened between 1pm and 1.15pm on Christmas Eve, December 24. A woman and her partner were at a bus stop opposite the Asda store in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, when a stranger approached and aggressively asked if she wanted a fight.

When she refused, the suspect kept up the intimidation and followed her onto the 4A Stagecoach bus. Without warning, the attacker punched the woman in the face before quickly fleeing the bus before departure.

Officers Urge Public to Help Identify Attacker

Northamptonshire Police believe the person pictured may hold crucial information. They are appealing to the public to come forward if they recognise the individual or have any details about the incident.

Several bystanders reportedly spoke with both the victim and the assailant at the time. Officers are also calling on those witnesses who haven’t yet contacted them to step forward.

How to Help

If you recognise the person or have any information, contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Don’t stay silent—your tip could be key to bringing this attacker to justice.