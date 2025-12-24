Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case

Wiltshire Police are in a frantic manhunt for a seventh suspect linked to a horrific crime involving a former Tory councillor accused of drugging and raping his wife – alongside five other men – over 13 years.

Earlier this year, Crimewatch released pictures of the large-built man, describing him as having a tattoo on the left side of his chest, scars on the back of his head, prominent lips, a hairy body, and balding with short or shaved hair as of 2022. Detectives warn he could be anywhere in the UK and are desperate to identify him.

Victim Speaks Out: ‘Nightmares Haunt Me Every Day’

Joanne Young, the brave victim who has waived her anonymity, revealed the terrifying impact: “I jump constantly at noises, movements, and even shadows. I wake up having recurring nightmares that someone is there touching me, and although I am screaming, no sound comes out and nobody is coming to save me. I try to survive each day and hope the next one is better.”

Detective Sergeant Smith praised her courage and urged the public to help: “We appreciate these images may be unsettling, but we need anyone who recognises this man to come forward.”

Six Men Charged Alongside Ex-Husband in Sex Assault Ring

Philip Young, 48, a business consultant and Joanne’s former husband, faces 56 sexual offence charges — including multiple counts of rape — connected to attacks on Joanne over 13 years.

Six other men have also been charged with crimes from rape to possession of extreme images. They are:

Norman Macksoni, 47

Dean Hamilton, 47

Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 31

Richard Wilkins, 61

Mohammed Hassan, 37

Police Ask Public to Step Up: ‘Help Us Bring Him In’

Wiltshire Police are urging anyone with info to call 101 quoting reference 54240080286. Tips can be left anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Detectives warn the suspect may not live locally, making public vigilance crucial to finally bringing this vile man to justice.