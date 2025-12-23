Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison

West Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for Darren Inkpen, 55, who has gone missing after failing to comply with Sex Offenders’ Register rules.

Inkpen Skips Probation and Disappears from Leeds Hotel

The convicted sex offender was released from prison on 13 November and was supposed to stay at a hotel in Leeds. Instead, Inkpen failed to register an address and missed a key probation appointment.

Despite extensive arrest attempts, officers have been unable to track him down. Two photos have been released to aid the hunt: one recent shot and another showing Inkpen with a longer beard.

Possible Sightings in Kent and Sussex

Inkpen is known to have links to Kent and Sussex. Police believe he could be hiding in the Broadstairs area of Kent or Newhaven in Sussex.

Have You Seen Darren Inkpen? Speak Up Now

If you have any information on Inkpen’s whereabouts, contact West Yorkshire Police immediately: