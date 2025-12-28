Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe

Humberside Police have swooped on two cannabis grows in northern Lincolnshire after a tip-off from locals. The Ashby Neighbourhood Team raided two homes on Ashby Broadway, Scunthorpe, on Wednesday 17 December.

Major Haul of Drugs Seized

Officers forced their way into the first property, uncovering a large stash of suspected cannabis, class A drugs, and drug paraphernalia. All items were bagged, sealed, and taken away. A smaller cannabis find was made at the second address.

Who’s Behind the Grows?

Police are now hunting those responsible for the illegal operations. A Humberside Police spokesperson said:

“Enquiries remain ongoing to identify all those involved. If anyone has information about drug activity in your area, or suspects addresses being used for crime, please call 101 or talk to officers in person.

“Even if you don’t see instant action, your tips are vital. They help us build intelligence and conduct operations like these. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Stay tuned as police crack down on drug crime across the region.