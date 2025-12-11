Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack

Thames Valley Police are on the lookout for 16-year-old Francis Connors, believed to hold crucial information about a vicious assault in Oxford.

Delivery Worker Suffered Broken Hip in Cornmarket Street Attack

The incident happened around 5:30pm on Monday, 17 March 2025. A delivery worker was violently pulled from his bike and slammed to the ground, breaking his hip.

A police spokesperson revealed: “We released CCTV footage earlier this year and have since identified the person as Francis Connors. However, we have yet to locate him. We believe he may have vital information to help our investigation.”

Officers Urge Francis and the Public to Come Forward

PC Edward Lee, leading the inquiry, said: “We have been making every effort to trace Francis, who may also have links to Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire. The victim’s injury has left him unable to work, placing huge financial strain on his family.”

“We urge anyone who knows Francis’ whereabouts to contact us immediately. Francis, please come forward and attend your nearest police station,” Lee added.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police online or call 101, quoting reference 43250130721.