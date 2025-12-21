Police hunt teens after brutal unprovoked attack outside Drake Circus in Plymouth

Early Morning Attack

At around 1.45am to 2.30am on 11 October, a man in his 20s was set upon on Charles Street, just outside the bustling Drake Circus shopping centre.

Youths on BMXs Launch Attack

A gang of four white males, all believed to be under 18, reportedly hung around the area before punching and kicking the victim. Witnesses say they threatened to “batter him” during the vicious assault.

Minor Injuries and Police Appeal

Thankfully, the victim suffered only minor injuries. Police believe the suspects were using BMX-style bikes at the time of the attack and are urging anyone with info to come forward.

How to Help

Call police on 101

Or report via the police website

Quote crime reference number 50250264366

The force appeals for witnesses to step up and aid in identifying the teens responsible for this shocking attack in Plymouth’s city centre.