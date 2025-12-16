Police Hunt Two Men After Teen Sex Assault in Bristol

Avon and Somerset Police are on the lookout for two men connected to a shocking sexual assault in Bristol.

Victim Escapes Attack on Merchant Street

A woman in her late teens was with friends when a man approached her on Merchant Street between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, April 30. The man allegedly gestured to her before launching the attack. Thankfully, the victim managed to flee without any physical injuries.

Suspects Caught on CCTV

Officers want to speak to the two men caught on CCTV. Here’s what they know:

Suspect One: Early 40s, about 5ft 10in, medium build, short dark hair, pointed nose, and wrinkles on his face. He wore a white short-sleeved top and jeans.

Suspect Two: Younger than the first, slightly taller, with dark hair. No further details available yet.

Police urge anyone who recognises these men to come forward immediately.