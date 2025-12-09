Police Hunt Two Men Over Early Morning Brawl

Thames Valley Police are on the lookout for two men wanted in connection with a violent affray that broke out in the early hours of Saturday, 13 September.

Who Are They?

Arger ‘Pablo’ Poleshi , 20, is described as short with light skin, short dark hair, and a chin-strap beard. He is believed to often hang around Cowley Road.

Indrit Ndoj, 35, is slim, with light skin and short dark brown hair.

Where Did the Incident Happen?

The affray occurred on Queen Street at around 3am. Police urgently want to hear from anyone with information on the whereabouts of Poleshi and Ndoj.

Got a Tip?

If you know anything, call 101 immediately. Make sure to quote the reference number 43250469116.